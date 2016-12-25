KEK finds fault with Naidu’s style of functioning

more-in

KURNOOL: Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy minced no words on Saturday in expressing dissatisfaction at the style of functioning of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu vis-a-vis that of the Telugu Desam Party founder N.T. Rama Rao.

“N.T. Rama Rao is straight forward in his talk and took instant decisions and did not think twice in categorically stating whether a Cabinet colleague’s suggestion was acceptable or not,” Mr. Krishnamurthy remarked while recalling the functioning of NTR, in whose Cabinet he had been a Major Irrigation Minister for four and half years.

However, the situation was quite different now, Mr. Krishnamurthy noted. “Our Boss [Mr. Chandrababu Naidu] is engrossed in deep thought whenever we seek some development in Kurnool district and spends long time in taking a decision,” he said addressing the advocates of the 13 districts in the Andhra Pradesh Bar Association Presidents and General Secretaries’ Conference here.

No benefit accrued to Kurnool district or Rayalaseema due to the historic Sribagh Pact, popularly known as Elders’Agreement, and “development is centred in and around Vijayawada,” he remarked. Mr. Krishnamurthy made the surprising comments against the party supremo, barely three days after Mr. Naidu advised the party rank and file to ensure strict discipline.

Industrialists came forward to establish seven industries at Orvakal in Kurnool district, which Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had promised to develop as an industrial hub. We spoke to farmers and convinced them to part with their land voluntarily under land pooling and the land was acquired, and wondered why grounding them was being delayed.

“Mr. Naidu fears to visit Kurnool district, when we urge him to ground the industries by laying foundation stones for the seven industries, and seems apprehensive on the likely demands from people during his tour. When people ask when the proposed airport would come up at Orvakal, we have no answer,” he said.

When the district leaders asked about the industrial hub, Mr. Naidu would retort saying he had sanctioned a 1,000-MW solar power plant in Kurnool district, which was unique in the world, he said and wondered when it would come up.

When the Government had to invest funds, Mr. Naidu would say AP was a newly formed State and bogged down by financial crunch. But what was a the rationale behind the undue delay when industrialists had come forward and were keen on investing their funds, he asked.

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh too remarked that the Rayalaseema region was being subjected to neglect and the situation in Kurnool district was worse. He attributed the trend to lack of unity among the leaders of the four Rayalaseema districts.