KEK directs 12-hour power supply to save crops

Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy unveiling a plaque to mark the inauguration of the District Panchayat Resource Centre in Kurnool on Thursday.

more-in

KURNOOL: Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy directed the A.P. Transco officials on Thursday to supply power for 12 hours a day to agriculturists in order to safeguard the standing crops as Kurnool district received deficient rainfall.

Presiding over Kurnool Zilla Parishad general body meeting, Mr. Krishnamurthy said the crops were withering away and power supply was vital to safeguard them. He was responding to a resolution moved by ZP chairman M. Rajasekhar Goud. The trial-run of the Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme shortly would augment drinking and irrigation water availability, he added.

The ZPTC members of YSR Congress staged a walkout resenting the absence of officials in the mandal parishad meetings, but returned to the meeting hall on the request of the ZP chairman. The Deputy Chief Minister directed ZP CEO B.R. Easwar to issue a circular asking officials concerned to attend the mandal parishad meetings.

In view of the delay in sanction of crop loss compensation in five drought-hit mandals in 2014, Mr. Krishnamurthy directed the district administration to release the amount from the Rs. 277 crore sanctioned for 40 drought-affected mandals for 2015-16.

Earlier, the Deputy CM unveiled a plaque to inaugurate the District Panchayat Resource Centre building built with an outlay of Rs. 2.30 crore on the ZP premises.

District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said he would ensure that officials concerned attended the ZP standing committee and mandal parishad meetings. He told Transco officials to send power bills to the government quarters and private buildings in Srisailam but not disconnect power supply.

He told District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Swarajyalakshmi to arrange a 108 ambulance to Srisailam and Sunnipenta hospitals for the convenience of sick persons. Hospital development committee meetings would be held in all primary health centres from December 12 to 16.

Mr. Rajasekhar Goud sought storage of 16 tmcft of water in Velugodu reservoir. The ZP would receive funds of Rs. 380 crore which would be allotted to mandal parishads, he said.

Revised budget

The meeting approved the ZP chairman’s resolution seeking approval of the revised budget of Rs. 234.68 crore for 2016-17 and budget estimates of Rs. 252.07 crore for 2017-18.

Joint Collector C. Harikiran told Transco officials not to pressurise gram panchayats which paid 30 per cent of their power dues. He told the DMHO to enlighten the staff on e-procurement of medicines needed for hospitals.

MLC Silpa Chakrapani Reddy wanted proper implementation of NTR Jalasiri scheme and steps to augment facilities and availability of medicines in government hospitals.

Banaganapalle MLA B.C. Janardhana Reddy sought filling of vacancies of doctors and para-medical staff in the PHCs. Lady MPEOs should be posted in their native places or adjoining mandals, he said. Kodumur MLA Mani Gandhi said government schools were facing severe drinking water scarcity in his constituency.

The meeting thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning a six-lane highway from Anantapur to Amaravati and a four-lane highway from Kurnool to Nandikotkur and Atmakur.