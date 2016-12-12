Jumbo attack: Kin of victim get compensation

more-in

Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu on Sunday handed over a cheque for Rs.5 lakh to the family members of Kesara Tavitayya, who was killed in an attack by elephants on November 26 in the forest area in Hiramandalam.

Sarojinamma, wife of the deceased, received the assistance and thanked the minister and also Srikakulam District Forest Officer H. Shanti Swaroop for paying the compensation within 10 days.

The forest officials said that the department was taking steps for clearing all the pending applications related to compensation for crop damage caused by the pachyderms.

They asked villagers to avoid sugarcane cultivation to prevent elephants from invading the fields.