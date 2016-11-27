Job melas by Nannaya University HRD centres in January

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University’s 18 HRD Centres, which have been organising a 45-day training programme for students, are going to conduct job melas in the first and second week of January.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu said that they already had MoUs with 150 companies which would recruit candidates from among those who completed the training.

Another unique programme of the university was the adoption of 290 villages as a social responsibility initiative for implementation of the programmes like Swachh Bharat, Fight on Mosquitoes and planting of saplings.

Started in 2006, the Adikavi Nannaya University has completed 10 years and is progressing towards becoming the Number One university in the State. It expanded its courses to 30 and has become the largest university in the State with 440 affiliated colleges, he said.

Digital library soon

Plans were afoot to set up a digital library and a cultural study centre in the university. The Centre has announced setting up of the State Institute of Hospitality and Management with Rs.18 crore in the university. The Chief Minister has assured Rs. 46 crore for the development of infrastructure and to construct new buildings in the university, he said.