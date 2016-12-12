Jeevandan set to get a fillip in A.P.

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The cadaver transplantation programme of Andhra Pradesh (Jeevandan) is set to receive a big boost with the Indian Naval Hospital Kalyani at Visakhapatnam getting a Non-Transplant Organ Harvesting Centre (NTOHC) of its own. It is going to be the first of the Armed forces hospitals in the country to earn the distinction.

INHS Kalyani was given the recognition by the Appropriate Authority for Cadaver Transplantation (AACT) of A.P. following an inspection of the facilities there by a high-level team of AACT led by its Chairman and Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor T. Ravi Raju.

Dr. Ravi Raju told The Hindu that INHS Kalyani had taken the lead among the Armed forces hospitals to take up harvesting (retrieving) of organs from brain-dead individuals and transplantations.

In fact, the Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services has instructed all hospitals under its jurisdiction to make arrangements for harvesting organs from cadavers and facilitating their transplantation.

INHS Kalyani is being upgraded into a ‘command hospital’ of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered Eastern Naval Command with its bed strength going up from 350 to 650.

A nuclear radiation protection ward is a unique feature at INHS Kalyani and it has the wherewithal to carry out transplantations in due course. It will, however, cater to the requirement of the Armed forces and ex-servicemen families numbering about 15,000.

The harvesting and transplantations will be done like in other licensed hospitals under the aegis of the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority and the AACT.

The AACT team headed by Dr. Ravi Raju and comprising Chief Transplant Coordinator G. Krishna Murthy among others got INHS Kalyani registered as NTOHC.

They held discussions with INHS Kalyani Commanding Officer-Surgeon Commodore Rahul Ray and Executive Officer-Surgeon Captain S.S. Khanuja during their visit to the hospital.