Jayalalithaa’s demise: Condolences pour in

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders and eminent personalities, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday condoled the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Naidu, in his message, said that Jayalalithaa maintained cordial relations with TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao. Her passing away was not only a major loss to Tamil Nadu but also for the entire country, he said.

YSR Congress president Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy said that ‘Amma’ was a great title and Ms. Jayalalithaa was rightfully honoured with it. The affection she had shown towards people made her ‘Amma’, he said, adding: “I pray for immense strength to the people who love her unconditionally.”

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said that Jayalalithaa was an extraordinary politician with a rare political acumen and administrative skills, which made her a distinct leader in Indian politics. She excelled in both politics and cinema. She was popular as a politician and as an actor. Her passing away was an immense loss to politics, he said.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said that Jayalalithaa, during her tenure as Chief Minister, introduced many welfare schemes that brought immediate relief to the common man. The CPI(M) expressed deep condolences over her demise, he said.

The State government declared one day mourning. The national flag was half hoisted at all government offices as a mark of respect to her. A two-minute silence was observed at noon at government offices, schools and colleges.