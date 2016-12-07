Andhra Pradesh

Japanese firms evince interest in setting up data centre

VIJAYAWADA: A couple of Japanese companies have evinced interest in setting up a data centre in Amaravati.

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) chairperson D. Lakshmi Parthasarathi held talks with the representatives of the Japanese companies and explained the need for a data centre in the capital city. She wanted the firms not to compromise on the standards while setting up the centre. The Japanese teams earlier toured the capital city area.

