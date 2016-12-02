Jagan vows to stand by Masula farmers

more-in

‘YSRC will withdraw the move to acquire 30,000 acres for port and industrial corridor if voted to power’

MACHILIPATNAM: Leader of Opposition in Assembly and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday said that his party, if voted to power in the general elections next, would withdraw the move to acquire 30,000 acres of land for the proposed Machilipatnam port and industrial corridor.

Interacting with farmers at Buddalapalem and Kona villages as part of his day-long farmers’ yatra, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu apologise to the farmers for seeking to acquire fertile lands.

“Wait for two more years for the TDP’s five-year term to come to an end. You (farmers) should not give consent to acquire large extents of fertile land for any industry,” Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy appealed to the farmers.

In his address at Buddalapalem, he said that a deep sea port with a handling capacity of 240 million tonnes could be developed on 4,800 acres of land.

“I will prove it if voted to power,” Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said, adding: “It is pathetic that the Chief Minister is firm on acquiring 30,000 acres of land for the port and other industries.”

“The Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) is an innovative way to cheat people in the name of development. The government is all set to cheat the farmers of Machilipatnam as it has succeeded in gathering fertile lands in Amaravati,” Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said.

Many farmers, including women, complained that they were denied access to irrigation water to paddy fields for the second consecutive season reportedly with the intention of forcing them to part with their lands for the proposed industrial projects.