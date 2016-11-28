Jagan to tourPulivendulatoday, tomorrow
more-in
KURNOOL: Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will tour Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district on November 29 and 30, according to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.
In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Avinash Reddy said that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy would receive representations at his office in Pulivendula from 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He would inaugurate a purified water unit at Agraharam in Simhadripuram mandal at 3 p.m. and visit Lakshmammavaripalle in Pulivendula mandal at 4.30 a.m. to console the family members of a party functionary, Venkatarami Reddy, who passed away recently.
The YSRC president would interact with party leaders, activists and people at his office on November 30, the MP said.
More In Andhra Pradesh