Jagan to tourPulivendulatoday, tomorrow

KURNOOL: Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will tour Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district on November 29 and 30, according to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Avinash Reddy said that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy would receive representations at his office in Pulivendula from 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He would inaugurate a purified water unit at Agraharam in Simhadripuram mandal at 3 p.m. and visit Lakshmammavaripalle in Pulivendula mandal at 4.30 a.m. to console the family members of a party functionary, Venkatarami Reddy, who passed away recently.

The YSRC president would interact with party leaders, activists and people at his office on November 30, the MP said.