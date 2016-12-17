Jagan sounds poll bugle in Palnadu

YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at Narsaraopet on Friday. Kasu Mahesh Reddy, who was formally admitted into the party, is seen. | Photo Credit: ; - T VIJAYA KUMAR

more-in

NARSARAOPET: YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday sounded the poll bugle in the heart of Palnadu, even finalising the candidature of Kasu Mahesh Reddy of the powerful Kasu family, for Gurazala Assembly constituency.

The announcement, even as elections are a good two years away, came at a massive public meeting held at K. Brahmananda Reddy College grounds, where Kasu Mahesh Reddy, grandson of former Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, was formally inducted into the party.

The public meeting was attended by thousands of people who came from all seven constituencies in Palnadu region.

While announcing the candidature of Mr. Mahesh Reddy for Gurazala constituency, Mr. Jagan said that Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, MLA, would contest again from Narsaraopet. He said that he had sought the opinion of former MLA Janga Krishnamurthy before finalising the candidature of Mr. Mahesh Reddy.

Buoyed by the presence of large number of men and women in the meeting, Mr. Jagan breathed fire on the TDP government accusing the Chief Minister of reneging on all poll promises, including waiver of loans to farmers, SHG group members, creating jobs and providing employment wages to unemployed persons.

Mr. Mahesh Reddy vowed that he would ensure that partymen would not face harassment from the ruling party, and assured that he would fight it out in the next elections. He said that people of Guntur district have been solidly behind his family for the last four decades, and assured that he would stand by them in the hour of crisis. Accusing the Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and his son of running a parallel government, he said that people’s rule would be restored once YSRCP came back to power.

Party leaders MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Botsa Satyanarayana, Marri Rajasekhar, Ambati Rambabu and Guntur East MLA Sk, Mustafa were present.