Jagan hints at padayatrain all districts

KURNOOL: YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy said on Tuesday he would address public meetings in all the district headquarters in the State and undertake a padayatra, if needed, to gauge the people’s woes.

Speaking at a praja durbar in his camp office in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of failing to resolve the people’s problems in the last two and half years. Mr. Naidu failed to exert timely pressure on the Central Government to ensure fulfilment of promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

The loan waiver for farmers and the DWCRA members and employment generation for youth were elusive, he said. The YSRC was promptly responding to the people’s problems and exerting pressure on the State Government and drawing its attention to them, he maintained. He interacted with people and party activists of Pulivendula and Kadapa district.

The district was regressing on the industrial front, but no efforts were being made to establish industries and the steel plant promised to generate employment, said the Opposition leader. The party would gain power in the next general elections and develop the State in all respects and ensure a hassle-free livelihood for the people, he promised.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy visited Nandipalle village in Vempalle mandal and consoled the family members of former sarpanch Obulesu Reddy, a close aide of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who passed away due to ill-health. He also consoled the family of a deceased party sympathiser Pulla Reddy in the village.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, YSRC State general secretary D. Sivasankar Reddy and partymen were present.