JNTUK to conduct Eamcet-17

KAKINADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued orders handing over the responsibility of conducting Eamcet-2017 to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK).

The university will be conducting the prestigious examination for the third consecutive time.

Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the Eamcet Coordination Committee V.S.S. Kumar on Friday thanked the government for reposing confidence in the university.

He said that Registrar Ch. Sai Babu would be the convener of Eamcet-2017. It would be the third consecutive time for Mr. Sai Babu to conduct the test in that capacity.

