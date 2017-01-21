JAC seeks White Paper on loans disbursed by Kapu corporation

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) has demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the loans disbursed by the AP Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation right from its inception.

The JAC has also said that the ‘Satyagraha Yatra’ by its leader Mudragada Padmanabham will start from Ravulapalem on January 25.

Addressing the media here on Friday, JAC senior member Vasireddy Yesudas said that the yatra would not be stopped at any cost.

He said that the government preferred to be silent when cockfights were conducted, but wanted to act tough on the Kapu movement.

“As long as this government is in power, Section 30 will be imposed in the areas where Kapus reside,” Mr. Yesudas said.

Referring to the yatra, he said that 18-20 km would be covered daily. By January 30, the yatra would reach Antarvedi.

“There is no going back on the demand for inclusion of Kapus in the list of Backward Classes,” he said, and expressed doubts over the Justice Manjunath Commission submitting its report by the month-end.

JAC leaders Akula Ramakrishna, Kothapeta Raja, and Akula Veerraju were present.