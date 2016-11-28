It’s an undeclared financial emergency: Raghuveera

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Demonetising the larger currency notes without providing a proper alternative has led to an ‘undeclared financial emergency’ in the country, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy.

The Congress leader led the ‘Akrosh Diwas’ rally taken out from Andhra Ratna Bhavan to Lenin Centre and staged a sit-in as part of the country-wide protest against demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes which resulted in long queues outside banks and ATMs.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Mohammed Bin Tuglaq of the 21st century, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that the Prime Minister should own the responsibility for the death of 75 persons while they were waiting at banks or ATMs to either exchange, deposit, or withdraw money. This type of demonetisation was nothing but ‘financial terrorism’, he said.

The PCC chief said the entire exercise of demonetisation was irrational because it forced people to put their white money in banks rather than their black money.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was keeping quiet, was also party to the plight of the people. Telugu Desam Union Minister Sujana Chowdary was also responsible for the plight of the people, the Congress leader charged.

Earlier, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy paid tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule to mark his death anniversary at Andhra Ratna Bhavan. Former MLA Malladi Vishnu, APCC office-bearers K. Sivaji, Akula Srinivas Kumar and Meesala Rajeswara Rao participated in the rally.

The Congress leader staged a sit in with Congress and YSR CP leaders at Lenin Centre.

Later, Mr Raghuveera Reddy along with Mr Vishnu and Mr Sivaji called on State CPI secretary Ramakrishna who was detained in the Nunna Police station.