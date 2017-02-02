Is genetic predisposition a cause for ‘Uddhanam nephropathy’?

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The high-level team being sent by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make an in-depth analysis of ‘Uddhanam nephropathy’ beginning February 6 may look at the genetic predisposition as a possible cause for the Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Etiology (CKDu) that has assumed epidemic proportions in the fertile region of Srikakulam district for over two decades.

But before that, the panel of experts deputed will check whether toxic elements, other than silica which was already found to be heavily concentrated in the area, which may be present in soil and drinking water, or food habits and environmental factors are to be blamed for the disease.

The team, which is set to visit the disease-stricken villages for three days, initially comprises T. Ravi Raju, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, and consultant nephrologists Georgi Abraham (Madras Medical Mission), Gangadhar Taduri (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad), Manoj V. Murhekar, Director of National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, and Prabhdeep Kaur, scientist of the same institute.

Emphasis on prevention

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Ravi Raju said the emphasis was on prevention and all the tests done earlier would be repeated.

If the causes could not be still pinpointed, the team might opt for genetic predisposition studies, he stated, citing evidence of the genes in some sections of African-Americans predisposing them to a similar ailment of the kidneys.

“At the moment, it is only a guess that the genetic make-up of individuals might have caused the debilitating disease. Silica was also proven to cause lung and kidney diseases of varying degree,” Dr. Ravi Raju observed.

The fresh study would throw light on a multiplicity of factors and the report was sought to be submitted at the earliest to chart the course of action.

The CKDu is widely prevalent in seven mandals, namely, Ichchapuram, Kanchili, Kaviti, Mandasa, Palasa, Sompeta, and Vajrapukotthuru.

The issue hogged the limelight afresh with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan reaching out to the patients and serving an ultimatum on the State government to work out an effective solution to the problem.