Sahitya Akademi has invited Dr. Vempalli Gangadhar, a Sahitya Akademi award winner from Kadapa, to the ‘Young writers festival’ to be held under the banner ‘Avishkar’ at Agartala on Dec. 3 and 4.

Dr. Gangadhar will present his short-story ‘Tamila Coolilu,’ based on the lives of the Tamil daily wage earners sneaking into the state to smuggle red sanders logs, at the national meet.