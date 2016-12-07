Interest-free loans for home guards, says SP

more-in

KURNOOL: Home guards are being provided with interest-free loans by enrolling them as members of the Police Cooperative Society, said Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna on Tuesday.

He inspected a parade at the Home Guards Raising Day celebrations at the Kadapa police parade grounds amid fanfare and gaiety.

The SP asserted that home guards had been working on a par with police personnel in maintenance of law and order.

Several welfare programmes were being implemented for home guards. The widows of seven home guards were given the same job on compassionate grounds in the recent past. Children of home guards were admitted to corporate schools at a low fee, the SP said.

He presented awards to the best home guards and the winners of a sports meet conducted recently.

Additional SP (Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu, Armed Reserve DSP N. Muralidhar, Kadapa DSP E.G. Ashok Kumar and others were present.