Intelligence Dept. wary of duplication of Rs.2,000 notes

more-in

Gangs collecting banned notes for commission rounded up

With rumours floating around on the likely duplication of Rs. 2000 notes in some parts of the State, the intelligence officials sounded an alert on the counterfeits of the new currency.

The State and the Central governments sounded an alert about the gangs involved in exchanging the banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes with the new currency. The police rounded up a few gangs which are collecting the banned notes for a commission.

“We are inquiring into the role of officials of some banks and post offices who allegedly connived with the commission gangs. A mass dispensation of new currency may also create a problem. We are watching the footage of surveillance cameras in banks and post offices to identify the gangsters,” said an Intelligence official.

He told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity that police had already found that some gangs were operating out of Bangladesh and Pakistan and pumping fake currency. The gangs have agents in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and other States.

“Now, the counterfeit currency gangs may copy the design of the new Rs. 2000 note and make fake notes. We are keeping a vigil on the movements of the gangs and the accused who were arrested and released from jails on similar charges earlier,” an officer said. “As most of these gangs move in trains, we have kept a vigil on various trains and on platforms,” the officer added.