Intellectual forum alleges raw deal to State in budget

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Intellectual Forum convenor Chalasani Srinivas on Thursday said the Union Budget was a big letdown for Andhra Pradesh which was bearing the brunt of bifurcation.

Capital construction

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Srinivas said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had asked for over₹ 20, 000 crore for the construction of capital city for which the budget had earmarked ₹7,000 crore as Hudco loan.

“It is the responsibility of the Centre to bear the cost of infrastructure, not an entity like Hudco. We need to pay back the loan with interest,” he pointed out.

He said the Centre’s role in building of new Andhra Pradesh was clearly mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

“The allocations and promises get the sanctity only if they are mentioned in the budget,” he clarified.

TN experience

“This is the fourth NDA budget. Barring the tax break given to farmers in the capital region, nothing worthwhile was given to AP.”

Mr. Srinivas said no funds were allotted in the budget for Dugarajapatnam or Ramayapatnam ports. “There is not even an allocation of a single rupee for the port. But for Tamil Nadu, the Centre granted ₹25, 000 crore for building its third port.”

Motorcycle rally

He exhorted all the 36 MPs, cutting across party ideologies, to gheraro the Prime Minister for his indifferent attitude towards AP.

He said the forum was offering moral support to a social media outfit which had taken up a motorcycle rally across the State highlighting the step-motherly treatment of the Centre to Andhra Pradesh. This foundation had earlier taken a rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in support of Kargil victims, staged programmes on Bhagat Singh and distributed water in the drought-hit Latur region.

He exhorted the youngsters above 21 years age to participate in the rally with a motorcycle along with valid documents from February 10 to 21.