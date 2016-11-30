Insurance employee convicted

more-in

Principal Special Judge for CBI cases here T. Surya Rao sentenced Administrative Officer of United India Insurance Company at Ravulapalem in East Godavari district, Thota Venkata Satyanarayana for two yeas of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 4,000.

The accused in connivance with general insurance surveyor A.V. Ramana of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹ 17,000 for settling a claim for ₹ 85,000 for three dead milch cows belonging to Sri Balaji Dairy Farm, Chebrolu.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount through Mr. Ramana.

According to CBI SP R. Gopal Krishna Roa, the court after conducting regular trial, pronounced judgment convicting T.V. Satyanarayana for the offences and Ramana was acquitted from the charges levelled against him.