Inordinate delay order of the day at toll gates

Inordinate delay at toll gates of both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have become order of the day with the frequent technical glitches in payment of toll fee through Electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) machines.

With the directive from the government, EPOS machines were kept in places like Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram district), Chilkapalem, Madapam, Palasa and Itchapuram. The toll gate managements are insisting on cashless transactions as they are not in a position to provide change for Rs. 2000 notes. Although the vehicle owners and drivers are willing to pay the fee through credit and debit cards, the EPOS machines are not functioning properly in many places.

It has become a tedious process even if the machine functions since each transaction is taking at least three to four minutes time. At any given time, each driver has to wait at least 20 minutes since at least seven to eight vehicles are in the queues in all all the four lanes. Many personnel at the toll gates are unable to operate the machines swiftly due to lack of technical knowledge. Wrong entry of PIN and lack of balance in the bank account and other reasons are causing delays at almost all places.

Itchapuram Lorry Owners Association leader M.Janakirami Reddy asked the toll gate managements to look into the issue seriously as the delay at every stage would lead to many cascading problems for the lorry drivers carrying loads for long distances.

RTC drivers are resenting the delay as they have to give reasons to the superiors if journey time exceeds. For instance, the journey time between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam is normally two hours 10 minutes for Express services. But it crosses even two and half hours with the delay at toll gates of Bhogapuram and Chilkapalem. The drivers and conductors of long distance services are more worried as they have to cross toll gates at Madapam and Palasa also.

The staff of toll gates argue that many people were not providing change although they knew the rates. “Rs.100 notes are available at every where even after demonetisation. But many drivers and owners continue to argue with us instead of cooperating with us. They should keep debit and credit cards ready when their turn comes. But they take their own time without understanding the difficulties of others in the queue. It is the main reason for the delay,” said a supervisor of the toll gate at Bhogapuram.