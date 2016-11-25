Infrastructure to get a facelift for flamingo festival

more-in

The local infrastructural facilities in Pulicat lake villages and also at the flamingo festival habitations are all set to get a new fillip to attract tourists for the forthcoming bird festival to be held in the last week of December.

As part of this, the district officials have identified several locations in the lake area and also at the Nelapattu bird sanctuary surroundings for development of roads, drains and other immediate needs.

With this, the Doravarisatram, BV Palem, Narasambapuram and other habitations will have good roads soon.

The officials of the Revenue and the Tourism Departments are studying the viability of stepping up boating activities as well. Local visitors show interest in visiting the Irukam island in the lake and this could be developed for attracting outside tourists as well.