Infosys Foundation fest brings out Anupu charm

GUNTUR (Macherla): The precincts of Anupu, an expansive archaeological wonder of Buddhist learning and culture dating back to the third century located on the banks of the Krishna River near the Nagarjunasagar dam, came alive when a three-day cultural extravaganza unfolded at the venue. The festival concluded on Sunday.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, organised the festival to revive the glory of Anupu and promote the traditional art forms of Andhra Pradesh. In partnership with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), the festival provided a platform to deserving artists and endorsed endangered art forms of India.

Discovered during the construction of the dam, the ruins of the ancient Buddhist centre were unearthed, bringing to light a site of architectural interest complete with a Vihara (Buddhist University), Harati temple and a large amphitheatre. Anupu was meticulously reconstructed in detail by the Archaeological Survey of India, bringing to life the 80 hectares of the site as a historical and cultural world monument of Buddhism.

The Infosys Foundation Anupu Festival 2016 was a celebration of India’s rich Buddhist heritage, where the ancient monument reverberated with traditional performing arts. The festival comprised 15 events featuring more than 350 distinguished artistes who presented art forms including music, dance, folk art and theatre.

Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao inaugurated the festival while Minister for Social Welfare Ravela Kishore Babu, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, and HR, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Talent and Technology Operations, Infosys Ltd., Binod, were present.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Ms. Sudha Murthy said: “Historical monuments bear testimony to the rich cultural legacy of ancient India – its architectural intricacies, opulent customs and traditional art forms. At the Foundation, our humble effort is to re-create this past glory through annual cultural festivals at archaeologically significant sites, thus presenting Indian traditional arts against a historical backdrop. Anupu, a cultural world heritage site with its magnificent architecture, is a true reflection of India’s glorious history. We are truly honoured to be able to curate the Infosys Foundation Anupu Festival 2016 and grateful to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh for being our partners in this unique initiative.”