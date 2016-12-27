Andhra Pradesh

Infant twins left in garbage dump in Tuni

TUNI (East Godavari): A baby boy and a girl, twins, were left in a garbage dump in the Tuni market yard on Monday evening. According to information reaching here, the twins, born prematurely at 6 months, were found by a passer-by and rushed to the local government hospital. After giving primary treatment, the doctors rushed them to the Kakinada government hospital to put them in incubators. Local police were informed about the incident.

