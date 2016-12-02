Indent placed for 5,000 PoS machines

more-in

GUNTUR:The district administration has placed an indent of 5,000 point of sale machines to facilitate cashless transactions, Joint Collector Kritika Shukla has said.

The PoS machines would be then distributed to gas agencies, fair price shops, fuel stations, liquor outlets etc. The district has 592 liquor shops, 400 Mee Seva centres, 95 gas agencies and about 500 fuel stations and the PoS machines would be supplied to the respective agencies.

“We have already placed PoS machines in 372 shops out of 2,700 FP shops in the district.

The Aadhar enabled machines would be used in all cashless transactions. The state government is also thinking of converting the FP dealer to business correspondents, who can give away cash upto Rs. 50,000 per account,” ’ Ms. Kritika told The Hindu on Thursday.

The district administration has introduced 65 micro ATMs at Rythu Bazaars. IDFC bank has placed a micro ATM at Rythu Bazaar in Pattabhipuram. Customers need to key in their Aadhar card and bio-metric ID to avail cash on their bank account.

The district administration is making arrangements to distribute cash equally among various banks in the district. Sources said that about Rs.100 crore is expected to reach the currency chests by Friday.

However, with the RBI still taking time to infuse new Rs.500 notes, all that the people could lay their hands is the new Rs. 2,000 notes.

District Collector Kantilal Dande has said that even though cash deposits in the district has crossed Rs. 8,000 crore, the infusion is just Rs. 1,000 crore, far below the demand.

The Collector said that a special request has been placed before the RBI in view of cash crunch.