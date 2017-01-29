Inculcate scientific temper: DSP tells students

DSP, Guntur West, K.G.V. Saritha addressing students at the valedictory of Science Fest organised by The Hindu in association with Vignan University in Guntur on Saturday. (Right) A section of students at the event. (Below) Winners pose with their certificates and medals. | Photo Credit: ; - T VIJAYA KUMAR

GUNTUR:Students should inculcate a spirit of inquiry and scientific temper from their school days, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guntur West, K.G.V. Saritha said here on Saturday.

Addressing students at the valedictory of Science Fest held as part of Future India Club, an initiative of The Hindu in association with Vignan University, Ms. Saritha said that scientific temper has driven many scientists to innovate.

“Science has the capacity to shape lives of men and women, create a knowledge society and make a difference in the lives of many. It is a unending quest for knowledge and a passion for truth that has been driving the humankind,” Ms. Saritha said.

The biological principles of science should be taught at an early age so that boys and girls would understand changes in their body and that would help them to handle relationships in a better manner, the DSP said.

The Science Fest held at AC College was a roaring success as 508 students from 51 schools in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts took part.

The highlight of the event was the enthusiastic participation of students of Social Welfare residential schools.

Later, the chief guest gave away the mementoes, certificates and medals to the winners in Budding Scientist, Elocution and Poster Design contests. The prize winners are:

Budding Scientist (Seniors):

First prize- M. Dedeepya of APSWRS, PRK Puram, Guntur. Second prize- R. Suma Rohini.

Budding Scientist (Juniors): First prize- S. Jahnav, G. Nikhilesh- Narayana Play School, Nellore. Second Prize-S. Susmitha, S. Keerthana- APSWRS, Kakumanu, Guntur (dt). Third prize- D. venkata Gayathri, Loyola Public School, Nallapadu. Consolation prizes-U. Ashok Kumar, D. Manideep teja, APSWRS, Guntur, K. Manjunath and G. Purna Kumar, APSWRS, Chilakuru, J. Nitin Kumar and B. Meeraja Sohail, Loyola Public School.

Elocution (Juniors):

First prize- Laasya Thatty, Loyola Public School, second prize- K. Dhanush, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, third prize-Sk. Amreen, St. Joseph High School. Consolation- Sravana Samhitha, Loyola Public School, Suvidh Koushik, LPS, C. Madhu, Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Elouction (seniors):

First prize- K. Navya Reddy, Bhshyam Public School, second prize- J. Udbhavana, Loyola Public School, third prize- S. Bhavana, ZP High School, Uppalapadu. Consolation prizes- Preeti Varsha, LPS, P. Ahalya, APSWRS, Amaravathi, M. Umamaheswari, The Central School, Guntur.

Poster Design (Juniors):

First prize-Abdul Ashfaq Jani , LPS, second prize- K. Dinesh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Guntur, third prize- Ayush Islam, LPS. Consolation prizes- J. Ashritha, Kendriya Vidyalaya, M. Kartikeya, Westberry School, Tenali and R. Jaisai Prakash, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Guntur.

Poster Design (seniors):

First prize- K.V Jyoshna Devi, KV, Guntur, second prize-Hurama Syed, LPS, Guntur, third prize- Sk. Balaji, St.Luke’s School, Guntur. Consolation prizes- Richard Singh, LPS, P. Muni Chandu, APSWRS, Kota Nellore, A. Yesuratnam, DR.BRA SWR School, Tsundur.

Vice-principal and HoD, Department of Chemistry, AC College, M. Rajendra, Shoban and Ravi Sankar from Vignan University acted as judges of Budding Scientist competition.

Vice-principal V. Sarana Kumari, PE Swaroopa Rani, T.N Usha Rani (Dept of Commerce), M. Sarada (Dept of Economics), P. Hema Kanth (Dept of English) and Ch. Florence (Dept of English) were the judges for elocution competition.

Mrutyunjaya Rao was the judge in poster design competition.