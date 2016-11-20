In search of fish, it’s rebirth everyday

more-in

MACHILIPATNAM: As fish respects no boundary, fishing activity in the blue waters is said to be one of the most difficult survival strategies of the coastal communities, given the fact that one should venture into deep waters for a good catch.

Every voyage does not guarantee safe return of the fishermen until one reaches the shore, as weather always plays the spoilsport in the troubled waters. The fisherfolk who eke out their livelihood on water — sea and river — in the district are all set to celebrate the ‘World Fisheries Day’ observed on November 21.

“An unprecedented number — above 38,000 families — are directly engaged in fishing in different sources of water including the Bay of Bengal in Krishna district. Krishna has emerged the top in brackish water aquaculture,” Fisheries Department Joint Director P. Koteswara Rao told The Hindu.

The district bagged the fifth place in marine fish production which includes the catch in the 111-km coastline, providing employment to thousands directly and indirectly. The Krishna coastline is one of the most diverse ecological areas in the country as it is home for large chunks of mangrove forest cover that supports different wildlife and marine species — Olive Ridley Turtles and Humpback Dolphins.

The World Fisheries Day is celebrated to involve the local communities in the conservation of the marine resources and fish species. In a humble gesture, the fisherfolk have joined the Andhra Pradesh State government in the conservation efforts observing a two-month ban in summer. The State government is creating awareness through campaigns and talks.