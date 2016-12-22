Illegal gutka sale continues unabated in Nellore

more-in

NELLORE: Regardless of the ban on tobacco chewing products, the illegal sale of gutka and such powder packets continues unabated in Nellore city at the cost of the public health, especially the vulnerable youth in the age group of 19 to 25 years.

Most of these banned tobacco products are being secretly transported from Chennai during night time every week.

The use of these unhealthy products has been rising among the unsuspecting sections of people whose awareness is found to be so little that they think these products are not harmful to the extent of causing terminal illnesses.

After the ban on these products by the Supreme Court, there was an initial lull period in the sale of the gutka products but, later on, some unscrupulous persons are managing to smuggle them to sell the same at much higher rates. Considering the high returns involved, this trade is going on unchecked.

As per unconfirmed reports, nearly 10 to 12 lorry loads of gutka products of three to four companies are being brought into Nellore every month. The overall illegal sale is expected to touch anywhere around Rs. 25 crore every year.

Though there is a much publicised ban, the small pan shop keepers continue to sell these products by collecting 50 to 100 per cent more than the wholesale price. These packets are hidden somewhere underneath the main display area and are sold mostly to known customers.

Gutka packets contain a mixture of powdered nut and tobacco which give a sense of stimulation and relaxation from everyday stress and symptoms of fatigue. In some cases, gutka chewing leads to serious oral illnesses considering the fact that its ingredients are carcinogenic in nature, say doctors.

The illegal sale is continuing regardless of the periodical raids being conducted by the authorities. “Unless more stringent measures are taken, this problem cannot be solved. This habit is silently growing in some youth groups,” laments a physician.

Fresh efforts are sought to increase awareness to a higher level on the harmful effects of gutka chewing.