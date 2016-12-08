IGNOU extends last date for admissions

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of both, RR and fresh admission forms for its Certificate, Diploma, Degree and Post-Graduate programmes for January 2017 session, till December 30, 2016 without late fee.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university’s Regional Director B. Rajagopal said online admission facility was also available and prospective learners could log in IGNOU website (www.ignou.ac.in) and apply for the programme through IGNOU online programme.

Student handbook and prospectus were available at IGNOU Regional Centre, Vijayawada and study centres mentioned below for Rs. 200 in person and Rs. 250 by post. For further details, people could contact IGNOU Regional Centre, Vijayawada (phone: 0866-2565959, 2565253).

Admission applications are also available at the following IGNOU study centres: Nellore (V.R. College, ph. No. 0861-2301316), Sullurpet (Sri VSSC Government Degree College, phone: 7207451628), Vijayawada (KBN College, phone: 08662566015), SRR College, phone: 9949724352), Guntur (TJPS College, phone: 0863-2244955), Khammam (Kavitha Memorial Degree College, phone: 08742-253949), Kothagudem (SR Government College, phone: 9849165668), Tirupati (Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, phone: 0877-2284593), A. V. Arts College, phone: 0877-2264602), Sri Kalahasti, (SVA Government College, phone: 9440203138), Piler (S.G. Government Degree College, phone: 08584-240283), Anantapur (Sri Saibaba National Degree College, phone: 08554-235970), Kurnool (Osmania College, phone: 08518-240005), St. John’s College, phone: 9441072065), Adoni (Adoni College of Arts and Science, phone: 08512-230123), Ongole (ABM College, phone: 9000890997), Machilipatnam (Noble College, phone: 9059987850), Nuzvid (DAR College, phone: 08656-233312), Nandigama (KVR College, phone: 9290082611) and Kadapa (Global Engineering College, phone: 96038-61704).