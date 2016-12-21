IGMC Stadium getting ready for World Kuchipudi Sammelan

more-in

District Collector Babu A. and VMC chief G. Veerapandian on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work for the three-day Kuchipudi Natya Sammelan to be organised by Silicon Andhra and the Andhra Pradesh Department of Language and Culture at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium from December 23 and 25.

Mr. Babu along with revenue and police officials visited the venue to oversee the preparations.

He told reporters that the district was the birthplace of Kuchipudi and staging the mega event in Vijayawada would be a fitting tribute to this ancient dance.

Before the jury from the Guinness book decides on the event, a dance sequence ‘Ananda thandavamade’ would be presented, said the organisers. The certificate of the Guinness would be handed over to Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu.

Legendary dancers such as Padma Vibhushan Yamini Krishnamurthy, Padma Bhushan Raja Radha Reddy, Swapna Sundari and Sobha Naidu along with several award winners from the Sangeetha and Natya academies would take part.

The event will kick-start on December 23 at 8.30 a.m with Shobha Yatra. The organisers have spruced up two huge tents for dining and make-up purpose for the dancers.