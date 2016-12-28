I-T raid on ex-MCI member

more-in

Sleuths of the Income-Tax department raided the premises of Gunasekhar Yadav, former member of the Medical Council of India (MCI), here on Tuesday.

An alumnus of Sri Venkateswara Medical College, he had maintained a low profile right from the start. Strangely, he was neither into direct medical practice nor involved in the activities of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) or other professional bodies. His wife works as a teaching faculty in the ophthalmology department of the SVMC. Dr. Yadav’s meteoric rise into the MCI national body even raised eyebrows among the senior medical fraternity.

The raid started earlier in the day but the news was out only in the evening.