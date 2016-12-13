Homestays are social security for hosts: Stayzilla

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: With increasing tourism activity across the country, India will need 2.9 lakh more rooms for tourists in 2020, and homestays are evolving as best alternative accommodation, said Ankit Rastogi, vice-president, Marketplace of Stayzilla.

Stayzilla, which has tie-ups with tourism departments of six north Indian States, made the first deal with the Andhra Pradesh’s Tourism Department in south India now, he said on the sidelines of signing a MoU with the AP Tourism here on Monday .

“We have brought up about 100 fully verified, qualitative and genuine homestays across Andhra Pradesh in the past one year. In the coming six to 12 , months we aim to bring up at least 300 homestays, and the deal with AP Tourism is going to help both the parties,” he added.

Speaking about the culture of opening up for homestays, Mr. Ankit said, “For want of social security, many individuals in the country are opening up for homestays. The property owners, particularly elderly people who feel lonely in their houses, are keen on renting out their spaces so that they get to meet people. Apart from this, young property owners are also keen on opening up for homestays.”

About the process of bringing up homestays, Mr. Ankit said that Stayzilla conducts opening up campaigns involving people of various walks of life and get leads. “We personally inspect the properties, train the hosts and ensure that accommodation is met with our standards,” he added.

Our hosts will also get insurance coverage for bodily damages as well as property damages and 24-hour customer care will be available on phone, he added.