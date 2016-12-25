Hike in compensation for Kovvada project displaced persons likely

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: The State government and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) are likely to enhance the compensation for the Kovvada project displaced as a majority of them insists on package on par with the Bhogapuram farmers who have been given up to Rs. 33 lakh per acre for surrendering land for construction of an international airport.

The government has initially offered Rs.13 lakh per acre for the villagers of Kovvada, Kotapalem and surrounding areas which come under Ranasthalam mandal. The farmers vehemently opposed the proposal and made it clear that it was unfair to fix nominal rate for their lands while giving huge package for residents of Bhogapuram.

A few leaders reportedly held talks with the farmers of Kovvada on Sunday, ahead of the village-level public meetings to be organised by the NPCIL authorities in the next couple of days. They decided to stick to their demand for enhancement since the distance between Ranasthalam mandal and Bhogapuram was hardly 30 km.

The officials, who observed their mood at the recent meetings, hinted that the compensation would likely to go up to Rs.18 lakh. They asked the villagers not to make comparison with Bhogapuram since the Kovvada people would get other benefits such as a colony, civic infrastructure, and jobs.

“Each individual will get benefits worth up to Rs.40 lakh. The people should know that only compensation is paid for the Bhogapuram farmers but real package is going to be implemented for the people who surrender their lands for the atomic power plant,” said a senior revenue official.

Meanwhile, Left parties have planned to intensify their struggle as the government is slowly trying to lure locals by enhancing the compensation amount. The Left parties are planning to thwart the plans of officials to conduct public meetings in Kovvada and other places as part of the social impact survey. Party senior leaders have strongly deplored preventive arrests and made it clear that their arrests will not suppress the movement which has the support of all the people residing in Kovvada village.