Hic, hic, hurray: Hard partying in border areas raises eyebrows

CHITTOOR: Boisterous mood gripped some localities on the outskirts of Puttur in the last few days, with some families freaking out to the cinemas, picnic spots and restaurants, and this phenomenon is being linked to the demonetisation of big currency.

The Puttur municipal town, a vibrant semi-urban area, is surrounded by a number of villages and is located close to Tamil Nadu.

Most of the people, both from the town and the rural side, largely depend on pawn brokers and private financiers for mortgaging gold ornaments and loans.

During the last one week, the town is abuzz with talk that some local big shots, who are deep into private finance business, have lured their regular clients with options of commission and even waiving off the mortgage deals, provided they deposit their wads of currency in their bank accounts. The condition is the depositors should handover their passbooks, ATM and Aadhar cards to them.

Each of the clients would be given Rs 2.5 lakh — the risk limit — and the rate of commission would be between 10 to 20%. During the initial days of demonetisation, the gullible clients agreed to deposit the maximum limit, but since a couple of days the deals have come down to Rs 50,000 and even below as wariness sets in.

At a locality besides Karvetinagaram Road, the residents found the behaviour of a three-member family very strange. “We found the family [an old widow, her son and daughter-in-law] in a jolly mood since a week. The man, a habitual drunkard, has intensified the quantum of pegs. The ladies are seen in new clothes.

Smell of non-veg dishes is dominating the house. On inquiry, they revealed to us that they had deposited Rs 7.5 lakh in their accounts, for which a commission of 10% had come into their pockets. The sudden money flow led to their boisterous lifestyle,” a resident observed.

Similar episodes are reported from other localities.

Another observation is that those who reportedly hold wads of currency are offering a ‘mouthwatering’ choice.

One who deposits Rs 25,000-50,000 in his account would be offered a bottle of liquor, a family pack of biryani and side dishes. They would also be given some cash in three or four phases and the amount would be deducted from their commission.

Meanwhile, a senior police official told The Hindu that such episodes would be probed and the violators would be booked.