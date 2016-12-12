Heavy rain lashes Chittoor

Deputy CM N Chinarajappa reviewing Vardah cyclone effect situation here at Chittoor district on Monday. Forest Minister B Gopala Krishna Reddy and collector Siddharth Jain are also seen. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Heavy rain lashed Chittoor district owing to ‘Vardah’ effect on Monday, putting the official machinery on alert. All the 22 mandals in Chittoor revenue division recorded heavy rainfall, recording a cumulative 72 cm till Monday evening.

Traffic came to a standstill as trees were uprooted in several areas and life was hit. Uprooting of trees and flooding of low lying areas was reported in Puttur, Nagari, and Vadamalapeta mandals.

Chittoor RDO Kodandarami Reddy said Narayavanam mandal received heavy rainfall since Monday evening, while Yadamarri mandal received lowest rainfall. Residents of ST Colony near Puttur were evacuated to a relief camp.

The Madanapalle division reported slight rain though the lone mandal Piler reported significant rainfall. In Kuppam, drizzling was reported from Monday evening. The train traffic between Chennai and Bengaluru passing through Kuppam was cancelled temporarily, while the trains between trains between Kerala and North India via Kuppam are running as usual.

Revenue officials are camping in the eastern mandals of Puttur, Nagari, Pichatoor, Sri Kalahasti, Varadhayapalem and Satyavedu mandals in view of expected downpour in the coming 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Forest Minister Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy and Collector Siddharth Jain held an emergency meeting with officials at Chittoor and directed them to be alert. Personnel of the Irrigation Department and revenue staff are monitoring the situation at all village tanks in Chittoor division, which are vulnerable to breaches.