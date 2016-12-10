Hazardous chemicals found in chilli powder: Kamineni

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and Food Safety Commissioner Samuel Anand Kumar demonstrating how to detect adulteration of chilli powder at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

During a major crackdown on adulterated chilli powder in the recent weeks, the Commissionerate of Food Safety (CFS) of Andhra Pradesh found eight out of 10 samples of misbranded packets to be hazardous. The remaining two were substandard.

A total of 3.09 tonnes of misleading or falsely-labelled chilli powder was seized.

A chemical analysis of the samples traced the presence of harmful chemicals Sudan, red oxide and Rhodamine-B, said Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas. Addressing a press conference along with Food Safety Commissioner Samuel Anand Kumar here on Friday, Mr. Srinivas said nearly 683 tonnes of the adulterated chilli powder was seized from 71 storage facilities in the last one month.

The value of these stocks was estimated to be Rs. 25 crore. Cases were booked against 50 companies and sellers that were doing the business, which was not only illegal but also detrimental to health.

Mr. Kumar said chilli stalks were ground and mixed with the actual chilli powder along with various chemicals on a large scale. Such chilli powder was blended with some pickles.

Raids by officials of the CFS, Revenue, Agriculture and Legal Metrology Departments would continue to bust this adulteration racket which posed serious health risk, he added.