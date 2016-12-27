Handloom expo from today

more-in

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles of the State government is organising a National Handloom Expo at ‘A plus Convention Centre’ in the Municipal Employees Colony near Bandar Road here from December 27.

Th expo will be inaugurated by Handlooms and BC Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary will be the chief guest.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Ravindra said 38.46 lakh handlooms were providing employment to 1.30 crore people in the country. Of this, 2.79 lakh handlooms and about 10 lakh weavers and workers were from 13 districts of the State. Nearly 18 per cent of the cloth produced in the country came from the handloom sector. Eighteen per cent of the products were exported, he said. More than 100 handloom cooperative societies across the State were participating in the Expo. The government made arrangements for 102 stalls to weavers and societies from eight States, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

Mr. Ravindra said the government waived off Rs. 68 crore worth loans availed by the weavers in the State. Remaining Rs. 41 crore were pending for reasons such as delay in Aadhaar seeding etc., he said, adding, the remaining loans too would be waived off as soon as necessary procedures were completed. The expo will be on till January 6.