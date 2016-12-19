Guizhou Province team meets Chief Minister

more-in

Guizhou Province’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) along with a high-level delegation of companies met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was striving to achieve infrastructure-driven growth. Guizhou’s experience in infrastructure would be of immense help to the State, which was investing in infrastructure for industrial growth, he said, adding, partnerships with Guizhou would help in building cities of the future. The Chief Minister invited the companies of Guizhou Province to take part in the CII Partnership Summit-2017 scheduled to be organised at Visakhapatnam on January 27 and 28, 2017. SASAC Vice Director Chen Jian said AP has consistently pushed for stronger ties with Guizhou Province. The recent Sister-State Agreement has fostered stronger economic and cultural ties between Andhra Pradesh and Guizhou.

“Also, as our partnership progresses, we believe that Guizhou province and Andhra Pradesh have mutual synergies”, he added.

The delegation would also impress upon the Bank of China to establish a branch in Andhra Pradesh to cater to the increasing investments from China.

The SASAC is a special commission of the People’s Republic of China, directly under the State Council. It oversees 103 centrally owned companies and acts as an investor on behalf of the government.