Grupo Antolin to set up shop in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Grupo Antolin Engineering Design Centre has come forward to set up its unit in Amaravati.

The firm is known for manufacturing automobile interiors.

At present, the company is supplying interiors to Audi and Mercedes Benz cars.

The company’s representatives scouted for land at various places in the State and have decided to set up the unit in Amaravati.

The representatives on Thursday met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss their investment plans.

The company plans to set up its designing unit at Medha Towers in Gannavaram. It is planning to start with 120 employees and increase the strength to 400 in a phased manner.

Mr. Naidu, on the occasion, explained the various opportunities available for investments in the State. He welcomed the Antolin group for coming forward to set up their unit in Amaravati.