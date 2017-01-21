Gross irregularities unearthed in ₹78-cr. YSR Nagar housing project

more-in

The series of controversies surrounding the ₹78-crore Indiramma Housing phase II project at YSR Nagar here refuse to die down even eight years after the project, aimed at constructing 6,894 houses for the poor, commenced way back in 2008.

The latest reports about irregularities surfaced with the officials finding gross violations in the policy matters with regard to the Indiramma Housing scheme itself in this particular instance.

While the beneficiaries in the rest of Andhra Pradesh were provided loans of Rs. 73,000 each, more funds were provided to the beneficiaries in the Nellore housing project. Here, the overall cost per unit went up to Rs. 1.08 lakh, but this did not help in quality works as the end result turned out to be complaints of poor construction and uninhabitable housing.

It is now found that the rules were relaxed in the housing scheme to make an exception here and to provide Rs. 73,000 as government loan, Rs. 30,000 as bank loan and Rs. 5,000 as contribution by the beneficiary in the YSR Nagar project here.

Another glaring violation was with regard to the allotment of construction works on nomination basis. Tenders were stated to have been initially called for three times, and there was said to be no response following which about 24 select contractors were given these works on nomination.

The whole controversy erupted after the beneficiaries did not come forward to occupy their houses on the plea that they were of very poor quality and were not worth residing in.

After a high-level enquiry, criminal cases were filed against 24 contractors responsible for these works. Now it is found that these cases would not hold ground as the contractors received their total bill payments after the housing officials duly approved of the quality of their construction work.

The cases were filed against the contractors more than two years after the entire project was completed and this also would not make them liable for any poor quality any more.

These issues reportedly came up in the recent visit of the AP Legislature Committee on Government Assurances headed by P. Venkatesh, who is also said to have found fault with the manner in which the criminal cases were filed without trying to make any recovery from the erring contractors.

The district officials had made a thorough enquiry, in which it was recently revealed that 1,550 houses in the YSR Nagar project were allotted to bogus beneficiaries.

District Collector R. Mutyala Raju said that due process was being followed and objections were being called for before announcing the cancellation of these bogus allotments for the sake of re-allotment to genuine poor families once again.

The government sanctioned Rs. 6.73 crore afresh to create infrastructure facilities like drinking water, roads and electrification to enable beneficiaries live in the YSR Nagar. Repairs were also taken up in some houses to make them inhabitable for the beneficiaries.