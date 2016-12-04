Grievances of tribal people need to be addressed: Justice Ranganathan

Chief Justice of AP and Telangana Ramesh Ranganathan interacting with judicial officials in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BASHEER

SRIKAKULAM: The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan on Saturday called upon the representatives of the National Legal Services Authority and judicial officials to concentrate on the grievances of tribal people who lacked education and proper knowledge on how to deal with many issues. The Constitution had made many provisions for the welfare and protection of the tribal people, he said.

Speaking at an awareness programme on Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights Scheme-2015, Justice Ranganathan said that judiciary had observed that a majority of the tribal people did not have access to drinking water, housing schemes and supply of quality essential commodities. He has also expressed concern over the lack of proper hostel facilities for tribal kids.

Srikakulam District Judge Nirmala Gitamba said that 1.64 lakh tribal people were living in the district and their grievances would be taken up on priority basis with the support of the Legal Services Authority.

Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham felt that developmental activities had to be taken up in tribal villages without disturbing their tradition and culture. He urged the judiciary to settle the disputes related to tribal areas for taking up more development work there.

Srikakulam Joint Collector J.V.N. Chakradhar Babu explained the key points of the Land Transfer Act, 1959 and the subsequent amendments to it. He assured that the Revenue Department would extend the maximum support to the judiciary in disposing of land-related disputes in agency areas.

District officials and representatives of various tribal organisations attended the programme.

Justice Ranganathan would stay in Srikakulam on Sunday and participate in some more awareness programmes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Justice Ranganathan said shortage of man power and judicial officials was coming in the way of disposing of over 3.5 lakh cases that were pending in courts.