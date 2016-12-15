Goyal: A.P.’s energy efficiency initiatives worthy of emulation

A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy receiving an award under the Best State Designated Agencies category from Union Minister for Power Piyush Goyal during the National Energy Conservation Day programme in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

New Delhi: Marking the National Energy Conservation Day on Wednesday, Union Minister for Power, Coal, and New and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal presented the first, second, and third prizes to public and private sector units for their contribution towards energy savings.

A press release here said that M.M. Naik, CMD of APEPDCL, and A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, CEO, AP State Energy Conservation Mission, received the first and second prizes respectively under the ‘Best Discom’ and ‘Best State Designated Agencies’ categories from Mr. Goyal.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion, Mr. Goyal praised Andhra Pradesh for being recognised by the World Bank as No.1 State in the country for its State-level readiness in energy efficiency activities, and said that the result-oriented approach of the State government was worthy of emulation.

Pradeep Kumar Pujari, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Power, and B.P. Pandey, Special Secretary, Ministry of Power, were among the other top officials present on the occasion.

Mr. Goyal said Andhra Pradesh had achieved energy savings of 1,448 Million Units, and estimated financial savings of Rs.670 crore. To supplement the efforts of the State government, the Centre was contemplating a dual action plan for energy efficiency, both in the rural and the urban areas.

The Union Minister further said the Centre would support Andhra Pradesh in developing the world-class capital, Amaravati.

Stating that energy efficiency would play a pivotal role in the economic development of Amaravati, he said several global agencies such as Indo-Swiss, USAID, and World Bank were approaching the Centre seeking to extend technical, operational and financial support to Amaravati on the Energy Efficiency (EE) front.

As part of its broader national perceptive, the Centre, which is keen on reducing green house gas emissions in the context of COP-21, was contemplating investing over Rs.9,000 crore exclusively on energy efficiency projects in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said A.P. had created history in the energy efficiency sector by distributing around two crore LED bulbs at a price of just Rs.10 each.

Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker and Principal Secretary, Energy, Ajay Jain, thanked the Central government for supporting Andhra Pradesh.