Govt. to launch energy efficient tubelights at Rs. 250

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch a programme for distribution of energy efficient tubelights on payment of ₹ 250 at kiosks across the State. The light which costs around ₹ 500 to ₹ 600 in the open market is sold at ₹ 250 at the kiosks.

Mr. Naidu will launch the programme during the Energy Conservation week to be celebrated from December 14 to 20.

This initiative is expected to bring great relief to the electricity bills of the households and establishments as conventional tubelights were one of the main lighting sources.

Open letter

In an open letter to the people on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said the AP was ahead of other States in energy conservation and efficiency measures.

The AP initiated measures in 2014, while other States were discussing environment friendly policies and energy conservation.

On the occasion of the Energy Conservation Week for 2016, it was pertinent to recollect noted environmentalist Wendell Berry’s quotation that “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

The people should keep in mind that we had no right to spoil the nature and environment for our selfish goals by unscrupulous utilisation of precious fossil fuels, which cause damage through emission of Green House Gases. We had to be carbon emission free and handover this Mother Earth in similar position to our future generations, as we had inherited it from our forefathers, the Chief Minister added.