Govt. to ban mining lease transfers

The State government on Tuesday decided to do away with the practice of transfer of mining leases with a view to curb illegal activities. The government, however, would allow transfer of leases in captive mining. The transfer would be allowed only when processing/manufacturing unit was acquired by another company.

At a review meeting on mining and industry held here, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved a proposal to set up a ceramic processing cluster in Chittoor and Krishna districts and a glass mineral processing cluster at Orvakal Industrial Hub, Kurnool district.

Laying emphasis on the importance of technology to fix the value of minerals, he directed the officials to ensure such technical knowhow was available with the department.

Reacting to the representations on granite mining seigniorage and the DMF royalty, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to study seigniorage fees and royalty levied in the neighbouring States.

The officials told him that limestone block lease contracts in Kurnool and Guntur districts had been cancelled for violation of contract agreement and non-establishment of cement plant. Four new limestone blocks had been identified in Guntur district and efforts were on to identify iron ore mine in Pachipenta, Vijayanagaram district. Lead, zinc and copper minerals had been identified in Cuddapah and Guntur districts, said officials.