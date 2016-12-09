Govt. schools get Rs. 8.38 cr worth donations through ‘Badi Runam Tirchukundam’

Students of a municipal high school taking part in a rally promoting 'Badi Runam Tirchukundam' campaign by the Education Department in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

The ‘Badi Runam Tirchukundam’ programme launched by the State government seeking donations for schools had been receiving tremendous response from people of various walks of life, said Sarva Siksha Abhiyan State Project Director G. Srinivasulu here on Thursday.

Mr. Srinivasulu was addressing a gathering of students at the A.K.T.P Municipal High School in Satyanarayana Puram before flagging off a rally to mark the end of the awareness campaign of the Badi Runam Tirchukundam (BRT).

“The education department has received donations worth Rs. 8.83 crore in various forms so far and it is a good sign that many philanthropists came forward responding to the government’s plea,” he said.

He said details of each donation were being posted on the website of the department. “Giving back to the schools where one grew up is equal to becoming part of the development of society. To reach out to more people we are also making use of Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms besides campaigning on the ground,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Krishna tops donations:

SSA, Krishna district, Project Director K.D.B.M. Prasad Babu said Rs. 1. 93 crore worth donations had been received so far in the district alone.

District education officer A. Subba Reddy said a special BRT Cell had been set up in the State Project office to monitor and also provide information about the programme.

Later a rally was taken out by a large number of students who also wrote letters to the old students of their respective schools regarding the programme. Local corporators and other officials concerned took part in the campaign which began on November 24 across the State.