Govt. plans to shift liquor shops beyond 500m from highways

VIJAYAWADA: With the Supreme Court issuing orders for closure of liquor shops along the State and National Highways, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated measures to remove the shops which are within 500 metres radius from the highways. The shops, however, will continue to do their business till April 1, the deadline fixed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court ordered the State governments to “cease and desist” from issuing excise licenses to liquor shops along highways and also remove signages or boards indicating their location within a 100-metre range of a highway.

In view of the court orders, the State government has decided to shift the liquor shops beyond 500 metre from the highways. There are 799 shops abutting or along the highways passing through the State. In addition, there are 97 bars located close to highways. The shops’ licences will expire by May-end.

“The government’s priority is safety of people, but not the revenue. We have decided to shift the shops beyond 500 metres, a parameter fixed by the apex court,” said Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra at a press conference here on Friday.

The Minister said that the government would announce its policy on bars in the State in a week. New policy would come into force from January 2017. He, however, did not elaborate on the policy.

Dip in excise revenue

Mr. Ravindra said that there was a dip in sale of liquor during November. It is estimated that the government lost a revenue of about Rs. 200 crore. The sales, however, picked up in December with the government initiating measures such as installation of ePOS and swiping machines, he said.

Referring to BC welfare imitative, the Minister said that the government provided a subsidy of Rs. 82 crore and equal amount of bank loans to beneficiaries through various federations such as Vaddera, Sagara, Kummari Salyvahana, and Rajaka, to 33,056 beneficiaries. The government proposes to change the pattern from next year. An amount of Rs. 3 lakh per unit, Rs. 7.5 lakh per unit, and Rs. 15 lakh per unit, including subsidy, would be given to the beneficiaries, he said.