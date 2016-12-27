Govt. likely to amend rules to give boost to construction activity

more-in

The State government is contemplating amending building rules to give a boost to construction activity. The rules are expected to help in developing the slums into liveable areas. The amendments would be placed before the State Cabinet, according to Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on ‘Urban Development Policy Reforms in the State’ was held at the Secretariat on Monday. Another GoM on ‘The Existing System of Contractual Employment’ discussed the issues related to contract employees. The Minister also reviewed various arrangements for the Partnership Summit-2017.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the government had regularised the services of about 1,000 contract employees so far. There were 26,000 contract employees in various departments. The government would regularise the services of contract employees subject to the Supreme Court direction, he said.

The Minister said more than10,000 delegates from 40 to 50 countries were expected to take part in the Partnership Summit scheduled to be organised in Visakhapatnam on January 27 and 28.

The tourism projects that were sanctioned earlier but not grounded till date would be cancelled. The government would call for fresh tenders, he said.