Govt. cool to temple plea foramount spent on Dasare fete

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has failed to release the amount of Rs. 20 crore spent by Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on Dasara festival arrangements. This is the second time that the government releasing no funds even though the Dasara is declared a State festival through GO 3032. Last year, the temple spent about Rs. 5 crore on Dasara festival arrangements.

The Kanaka Durga temple authorities washed off their hands by writing to the government detailing the expenditure incurred by the temple for organising the festival. The government, however, said it would bear the expenditure involved in procuring the ‘punt’ for the teppotsavam. The Irrigation Department provides the ‘punt’, a long flat-bottomed boat, for organising the celestial boat ride on the concluding day of the festival.

Budget goes up

Last year too, the temple authorities did not pursue the matter. Consequently, the government did not release any funds. The temple never used to incur expenditure more than Rs. 5 crore for making Dasara festival arrangements. The temple earmarked mere Rs. 2 crore in 2010 but the budget gradually increased and touched Rs. 4 crore in 2015 in view of cost escalation. The temple expenditure increased steeply in 2016 Dasara festival.

Many eyebrows were raised when the government issued GO 3032 without mentioning anything about the budget and funding for the festival. The temple higher-ups then asserted that the government would bear the entire expenditure involved in the festival and hence there was no reference to the budget in it.

The temple makes arrangements like barricading, besides erecting tents and shamiyanas and arranging queue lines, sanitation, drinking water at the ghats. Some works have to be done by R&B, irrigation, and VMC. They, however, show least interest in providing facilities and demand that the temple meet their expense. However, the temple is taking up the works as the departments cite fund crunch.

The government bears the expenditure if the festival declared a State festival.Sitarama Kalyanam organised at Bhadrachalam in Khammam district (now in Telangana State). Likewise, Samakka-Saralamma Jatara (Telangana) and Kotappakonda tirunallu (Guntur, Andhra Pradesh) were declared State festivals. The State governments bear the expenditure involved in conducting these festivals, say temple employees.

When asked, Temple Executive Officer A. Surya Kumari said, “We have written to the government with all details of expenditure. We are told that the government will bear the expenses incurred on the punt.”