Goddess Padmavathi rides ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’

TIRUPATI: Depicting the supremacy of goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi as ‘controller of the worlds’, the deity was taken on a celestial ride on the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ during the sixth day of annual brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur, here on Thursday.

The term ‘Sarvabhoopala’ means ‘Emperor of Entire Universe’. In Hindu mythology, God is the physical entity while His power is goddess and ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ depicts this fact.

The mellow climate in the temple city drew several devotees from their homes to witness the vehicle procession around four mada streets of the temple. Meanwhile, Srivari Swarna Padukas – the holy golden feet cover of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala were brought to Tiruchanur for the auspicious Garuda Vahana Seva, held in the evening.

According to a temple legend, Lord Garuda who is one of the ardent servants of Lord Venkateswara appealed for His divine presence during the goddess celestial procession on Garuda Vahanam. In turn the Lord accepted and sent His divine golden feet as a symbolic presence to accompany the procession. Since then, the padukas of Lord is used to accompany goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi during Her celestial procession on Garuda Vahanam.

