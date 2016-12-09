Global meet on IT gets under way

D. Ramakrishna (centre), Managing Director, Efftronics Systems Ltd, K. Rammurthy Naidu (second from left), Chancellor of Vignan University, C. Thangraj (second from right), Vice-Chancellor, at the inauguration of a conference in Guntur on Thursday.

Cloud computing, algorithms, machine learning and artificial learning have become powerful technological tools driving the modern society, according to D. Ramakrishna, Managing Director of Efftronics System Limited.

While cloud computing became mainstream, algorithms had been driving businesses and machine leaning, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and conversational systems had been pushing innovations to new heights, Mr. Ramakrishna said at the inauguration of an international conference on ‘Allied Electrical and Communication Systems (ICAECS 2016),’ held at Vignan University on Thursday. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology was being fully evolving into a system of systems, he said adding that in order to survive, each individual and organisation need to factor in needs, build a new set of technical knowledge and skills and start working towards building solutions that provide a greater value.

Chancellor K. Rammurthy Naidu said the focus of the international conference would be on research and recent technical advancements in all related areas of electronics, communications and electrical engineering.

Noted researchers and international keynote speakers like Nicu Bizon, Faculty of Electronics, University of Pitesti, Romania; P. Chakrabarti, former director, MNIT, Allahabad; and Preeta Sharan, Professor, Department of ECE, Oxford College of Engineering, Bengaluru, were present.